Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics heads massive multi agency operation targeting black market marijuana

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN) led a massive multi-agency operation on Tuesday targeting criminal organizations growing and trafficking marijuana for the black market.

Locally, Soft Green Farms in Wilson was searched and Xiumeng Lyu arrested and transported to the Carter County Detention Center. Specific charges for Lyu and the farm were not available as of press time. Those detained as a result of Tuesday’s operation are expected to face multiple charges including Aggravated Trafficking and Aggravated Manufacturing.

“For over a year, OBN has been targeting numerous individuals and organizations that have moved to Oklahoma from out-of-state and used fraudulent business structures and ‘ghost owners’ to obtain their Oklahoma Medical Marijuana licenses,” said Mark Woodward, public information officer for the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics. “These criminals try to blend into our state’s Medical Marijuana program while trafficking marijuana onto the illicit market around the United States, laundering money and moving millions of dollars in illicit drug proceeds overseas.”

Woodward said OBN’s investigation identified brokers moving millions of dollars in marijuana from multiple Oklahoma farms onto the black markets in states including, but not limited to California, North Carolina, Missouri, Indiana and Texas. Search warrants were issued on multiple locations, with at least five arrests made as of Tuesday afternoon.

Woodward said an estimated 100,000 plants and thousands of pounds of bulk processed marijuana were seized Tuesday. OBN also will be filing asset forfeiture on multiple vehicles, bank accounts, cash, equipment and at least eight of the properties linked the allegedly fraudlent operations.

OBN Director Donnie Anderson says more of these large-scale law enforcement operations are planned as his agency continues to investigate hundreds of suspected illegal marijuana growing operations around the state.

“We are sending a clear and powerful message today that Oklahoma is not a safe haven for criminals who think they can hide behind a Medical Marijuana license,” Anderson said. “My agency is committed to aggressively targeting and dismantling these marijuana trafficking organizations that threaten the safety and well-being of our citizens and the law-abiding marijuana businesses in our state.”