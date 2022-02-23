22: Beyond Brotherhood challenge raising mental health awareness, funds for veterans in need

According to the 2021 National Veteran Suicide Prevention Report released by the Veteran’s Administration in September 2021, the rate of suicide for Veterans was 52.3% greater than for non-Veteran U.S. adults in 2019. Across the United States, many organizations, from the VA to regional and local nonprofits work to decrease the risk factors for suicide in veterans. Locally, one such organization is Beyond Brotherhood, a Davis, OK, based nonprofit run by vets for vets.

“It’s never the veteran themselves who calls for help,” said Beyond Brotherhood Board President Andy Pannell. “It’s the niece, the nephew, the cousin who calls us and tells us what’s going on.”

“Our mission is to serve veterans in need in Murray County and the counties that touch Murray,” Pannell said, “but there have been times we have had people or organizations that would contact us from Oklahoma City because they didn’t have room for somebody or to get a veteran off the street because he was sleeping on a park bench. Things like that.”

The organization takes donations of everything from clothing to household goods and appliances. What isn’t needed by a veteran is stored or put into a garage sale, the proceeds from which fund scholarships.

One of the main fundraisers for Beyond Brotherhood, though, is the annual Ruck 22 at Cross Bar Ranch in Davis. “It started back in 2017,” Pannell said. “We originally did it in September for suicide awareness month. We kept getting rained out, so we moved it to the spring.” Pannell said the event has become a really big success.

“We call it Ruck 22 because they say 22 veterans per day commit suicide,” Pannell said. The challenges, a 2.2 mile, a 22k and a 22 mile, are exactly that. Pannell said he is an experienced runner, and the path is a challenge even for him. “There isn’t actually a requirement to carry a ruck sack,” Pannell said. “People can sign up and walk, hike or run whichever challenge they choose.”

This year, an additional challenge has been added: a team ruck. Each 5 person team must carry a 22 pound ruck, and all members must finish within 30 seconds of each other. “The winning team will receive a plaque to put up in their gym or wherever they want.”

Pannell said he has run 43 marathons as he attempts to complete one in all 50 states. “I've only got 17 states left,” Pannell said. “And out of all the marathons I've done, the 100 mile races – this is one of the toughest ones.”

This year’s Ruck 22 is scheduled for Saturday, March 12, starting at 7 a.m. The entry fee is $22. Registrations are accepted up to the day of the event, however later registrations are not guaranteed a shirt. Online registration is available at ruck22.ticketleap.com or call Andy at 580-618-2846.

Warning signs to watch for:

Talking about wanting to die • Looking for a way to kill oneself • Talking about feeling hopeless or having no purpose • Talking about feeling trapped or unbearable pain • Talking about being a burden to others • Increasing the use of alcohol or drugs • Acting anxious, agitated or recklessly • Sleeping too little or too much • Withdrawing or feeling isolated • Showing rage or talking about seeking revenge • Displaying extreme mood swings

What to do:

Do not leave the person alone • Remove any firearms, alcohol, drugs, or sharp objects that could be used in a suicide attempt • Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) • Take the person to an emergency room, or seek help from a medical or mental health professional.