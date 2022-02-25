YMCA Youth and Government program offers opportunities, awards for area youth

Jana Weichbrodt, CEO of YMCA in Ardmore set out to bring the Oklahoma Youth and Government program back to Ardmore area schools, and with the help of both YMCA and school staff as well as funding for the 2021-22 academic year from the Community Foundation of Ardmore, and the group has made a success of it.

“I hope to bring in other area schools to participate as well,” Weichbrodt said.

Ardmore YAG Club sent 15 students to the YMCA 71st Annual OKYAG State Conference. Students developed and practiced their civic understanding in the areas of media, judicial, legislation, and mock trial.

Dylan Moen, a junior at Ardmore High School, participated in the media portion of the conference. “We did interviews with all the participants,” Moen said. “It was a great experience.” Moen said Chauvin Aaron, Ardmore Schools Director of Fine Arts, was instrumental in making the experience possible for the students.

Ardmore High School students Ally Potts was named Guardian Chaplain and Zoe Ballard was named Senate President Pro Tempore. Each student led committees during the conference.

Ally Potts said she first got inolved in YAG two years ago after state directors Whitney Chandler and Tara O'Connell introduced the program at Ardmore Schools. “I wasn't sure if it was for me at first, but I decided to give it a shot and absolutely loved it!” Potts said.

“Last year I was part of youth commission, which is a great branch for students just starting out that want a good rundown of every branch,” Potts said. “I received the Outstanding Youth Commissioner award last year, and was invited to CONA, which is the Conference on National Affairs.” This year, Potts said she participated in the legislative branch and was elected to be the house chaplain for state.

“I also received the Outstanding House Leadership Award, which was a huge honor,” Potts said. “I was also invited back to CONA for the second year.” Potts said her job as house chaplain was to pray over the closing ceremony on the last night of the conference.

Ardmore native Tara O’Connell said she’s worked with the YMCA of Oklahoma City for nearly 11 years. “In 2015 I started volunteering with OKYAG with the Youth Commission Program and fell in love with the program,” O’Connell said. “I fully moved over to the Teen Leadership Initiatives that is housed out of our YMCA Association office in 2018.”

O’Connell said the Oklahoma YMCA Youth & Government program turned 71 years old this year and it is thriving. “These last few years our program has learned to "pivot" in many ways to ensure success,” O’Connell said. “Last year we hosted all of our events outside and moved our State Conference to our very own YMCA Camp Classen in Davis. Despite all odds, we built a new foundation during the pandemic that set us up for success for 2022.” O’Connell said OKYAG is a year-round program that hosts retreats, trainings, two district conferences, as well as monthly virtual meetings.

For more information on YMCA programs in Ardmore, visit https://www.ardmorefamilyymca.org/. Information on the Community Foundation of Ardmore can also be found online; they are transitioning to an updated website at http://cfardmore.org/.

Advisors-Chauvin Aaron, Savannah Tafolla

Delegates:

Landyn Ballard

Bailey Bonner

Ace Figueroa

Myka Holt

Patrick Hull

TaKiyah Jackson

Noah Lyons

Ximena Martinez

Jenna McCall

Dylan Moen

Izabella Morris

Lananh Nguyen

Avery Oliver

Ally Potts

Gabriel Stefani