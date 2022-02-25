Street department works round the clock during ice storm

On Wednesday morning a sleet storm coated the city in a layer of ice, and subfreezing temperatures for the following two days meant the ice was not going anywhere. To help keep people off the roads, area schools canceled classes and many businesses also opted to close or operate with reduced staff and hours. However, some people had no choice but to get out and drive. That's where the city's street department stepped in.

Interim City Engineer Josh Randall said the street crew spent Wednesday and Thursday operating 24 hours a day getting sand onto the city streets in order to make driving a little safer. The city has four trucks, three 10 wheelers and one small sander, hitting the city's busiest and most hazardous areas with a coating of sand.

"We've got all four trucks going at all times," Randall said. "Each truck is manned with two guys, and they're all working 12 hour shifts. So there are 16 guys altogether."

The city had recently picked up an additional 300 tons of sand to replenish the stock pile from the last round of winter weather, and Randall estimates that between 200 and 250 tons will be used this time. He explained how the city prioritizes the areas that get sanded.

"First we hit all of our major intersections, and that's our main priority," he said. "Once we get those sanded, we go back, reload and hit them again. After they've made sure they have all the intersections hit and the guys are satisfied for the time being, they then go and hit some of the spots that we know tend to be issues."

Randell said these areas include bridges and streets with extreme curves such as the curve on Country Club Road heading into Dornick Hills. When those areas are sanded, the crews load up with more sand and start the process over again.

As of Thursday morning Randall said the roads were beginning to become a bit more cleared.

"From what I've been seeing, the people who've been out driving have created some runts that have gone all the way down to the pavement, and that's good news," he said. "As long as we don't have more precipitation coming down on top of it, they should begin clearing up."

Fortunately no more precipitation is in the forecast, and Friday's high temperature is expected to be above freezing. Randall said city crews planned to continue working through Thursday night and reassess the situation on Friday morning to determine whether or not the sanding should continue.