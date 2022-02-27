Healdton native named regional teacher of the year

The votes are in, and Healdton Middle School Teacher and Coach Natalie Norman has been named regional teacher of the year. In the classroom Norman teaches computer science and spelling, and on the field she's the assistant softball coach. However her experience at the school, both as a teacher and a student herself, goes much further back.

"I went to Healdton all my life, and graduated in 2006," Norman said. "I went on to Southeastern for college then came right back to Healdton to teach, and I've been here for 11 years."

During her first 10 years working at the school, Norman taught second grade. She transferred to the middle school at the beginning of the current school year. The fact that she began her career teaching second grade is especially meaningful because it was her own second grade teacher who was her inspiration.

"I loved the way she taught, and from then on that's all I wanted to do," Norman said. "I liked her passion in the classroom for the kids that she taught, and I came home and told my parents I never wanted to be anything else but a teacher. So that's the path I went down."

One interesting aspect of teaching in both the elementary and the middle school is that she has had some of her students twice now.

"It's been really cool," she said. "It's amazing to see how they've grown physically and mentally, but then again not a lot has changed from when I had them in second grade. It's been nice to see them and get to know these kids on a different level than I did when they were second graders."

Being a coach has also offered another opportunity to form deeper connections with her students.

"This is my first year on the field with the girls, and you just develop these relationships with them that goes beyond the classroom," Norman said. "I can really relate to them because I grew up playing every sport Healdton had to offer. You get to know them on a more personal level, and I feel like I can be there for the girls about things that maybe they don't necessarily feel comfortable sharing in thee regular classroom."

It's not just the athletes that form special bonds with Norman. The parent who nominated her wrote that "Natalie is always there to hug the kids when they are feeling lonely, or giving them loving words to keep going." The nomination went on to say that Norman is known for handing out cookies, candy and popcorn to the students at the middle school at the end of the day.

"I like to make sure that every kid is included, and it's just a fun thing to do," she said. "I try to bring some of that elementary into the middle school. I just want all the kids to know that they're special to me and to the other faculty members, and I like showing that to them."

When she's not at school, Norman likes to spend time with her husband and three children ages nine, five and two. Her oldest child is involved in baseball, and the family often travels to attend games. They also enjoy going to OU events and spending time at the lake during the summer.

She shared some advice to all the prospective teachers out there.

"Do it because you want to do it and because you have a passion for it," Norman said. "There is a lot of noise about how teachers don't get paid enough, but that's not why I do it. That's not why I'm a teacher, and I went into it knowing what teachers were going to make. Nowadays I feel like a lot is put on the teachers about what we can do and what we can't do and what we can teach and what we can't teach. You just have to go in every day knowing that you're there to make a difference in a child's life. Do what you do and do it with the passion that you went into it for. At the end of the day you're there for the kids."