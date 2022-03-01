It's showtime: Carter County Junior Livestock Show returns this week

When a student commits to raising livestock, their school day doesn't start at 8:30 in the morning and end at 3:00 in the afternoon. Instead it often involves early mornings and late evenings filled with feeding, caring for and training their animals. For dozens of students across the county, these extended hours are their way of life, and later this week all of their hard work will be on display at the Carter County Junior Livestock Show.

The show, which is free and open to the public, will be held at the Hardy Murphy Coliseum beginning Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Wednesday begins at 10 a.m. with two hog shows, one for female hogs and one for male hogs. On Thursday, at 9 a.m. the sheep show begins, and this will be followed by the goat show. The cattle show will begin at 5 p.m. Thursday evening. The event will wrap up on Friday with the Heart of a Champion Show for special needs students at 9 a.m., and the show concludes with the buyers reception and premium sale Friday evening.

More:Dickson native named area teacher of the year

Chloe Jones, who is in charge of raising funds for the event, said this year approximately 150 students in grades three through 12 will be participating.

"The kids buy their projects as young animals who have recently been weened and then spend months training them," Jones said. "It takes a lot of time and patience to get those animals ready for the show ring. It's definitely a big commitment, but it's one they love."

In each of the various events one student and their animal will be named grand champion and a runner up will be named reserve champion. Regardless of their age, all the students in the show will be competing for these awards. However, showmanship awards for the students who best present an animal in the ring are broken down by age groups.

More:Healdton native named regional teacher of the year

Jones said she is especially looking forward to the events taking place on Friday.

"The Heart of a Champion Show is something new for this year, and it was actually headed up by one of our Junior Ambassadors," she said. "Then that evening all the kids who were named grand and reserve champion will set up a display with their animals. It's really fun to see how their personalities whine through."

On Friday evenings, the winners will also receive monetary rewards after their animal is sold during the premium auction.

"The whole show from start to finish is a really fun time, and we encourage everyone too come out," Jones said. "It's great to see these kids show off all of their hard work."