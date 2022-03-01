From the heart: PHS student organizes livestock show for special needs kids

On Friday morning, special needs students from across the county will get the opportunity to show livestock at Heart of a Champion, a new event set to debut at the Carter County Junior Livestock Show. The students participating will be paired with a "buddy" from a local FFA or 4-H organization, and they will show a goat inside the arena at the Hardy Murphy Coliseum.

Thirty-four students from multiple local schools are set to participate in the first ever county-wide special needs livestock show — and it's all thanks to the hard work and dedication of Plainview High School senior Emma Moore.

Moore, who serves as a Carter County Junior Livestock Show Youth Ambassador, said she got the idea for the event while attending an agricultural conference last spring.

"One of the speakers talked about the special needs livestock show that their county puts on, and I really wanted to bring that here" Moore said. "Lone Grove puts one on for school, but I thought having a bigger show for the county would be a great opportunity for everyone."

Moore said she talked to her parents about the idea then contacted her 4-H advisor Kari Butler to see what she thought about it. Butler presented the idea to the board, and Moore was given the go-ahead to start planning the show.

Starting a new event from scratch takes a lot of legwork, and Moore was responsible for contacting the schools about the event, finding sponsors to help pay, and coming up with how the show will run.

"I've probably spent about two hours a day every day since Christmas working on this," she said. "I started out contacting all the schools in the county and ended up getting turned down several times."

But she did not let that stop her. She felt that the most likely reason the schools said no was because she did not speak to the right person. After making a few calls and sending a few emails, she found the right people.

"Once I found that right person, everyone was 100% behind the idea," Moore said. "The special education teachers and the ag instructors were the biggest supporters. Really this whole show would not be happening if the teachers had not been so supportive. They've been so open minded and have been okay with me making several changes along the way."

Moore said she is excited to see her idea come to life later this week.

"I'm really looking forward to seeing everything come together and finding out how the event goes because this is the first time," she said. "I'm also looking forward to seeing what the kids think about it since these are live animals. I really hope everyone has a great time."

She hopes the event is well attended and asks the community to come out and show their support.

"We really want people to pack the stands and be cheerleaders for everyone," Moore said. "The more people the better because we really want the kids to be able to experience what we experience during a livestock show."

The Heart of a Champion Livestock Show will take place at the Hardy Murphy Coliseum on Friday, March 4. A petting zoo for the students will begin at 9:00 a.m., and the show itself starts at 9:30 a.m.