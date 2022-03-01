Jazz duo "Max Hatt / Edna Glass" to perform at The Goddard Center

The Daily Ardmoreite

Join friends and family at The Goddard Center on Friday, March 25th at 7:30pm for a live concert by jazz virtuosos “Max Hatt / Edda Glass.” Goddard Center Members can make reservations to this event for free.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we ask that the unvaccinated please wear a mask. Masks will be provided upon request. Common touch points are sanitized throughout the day and hand-sanitizer is provided in the lobby. This concert will not have assigned seats, and the public is asked to social-distance themselves.

Max Hatt / Edda Glass have "an incomparable spook” and a "unique sound" (Nashville Scene; NPR’s Larry Groce) that has taken them across the country from NPR and PBS to NYC's Lincoln Center and DC's Kennedy Center. Praised for the “hushed sophistication, poetic density, and narrative heft” (Yes! Weekly) of her lyrics, and her "impeccable vocal command" (PopMatters), Glass is ultimately "one of a kind...you cannot confuse her with another artist" (NY Theatre Guide). Hatt's equally distinctive guitar work combines the harmonic innovations of jazz with the melodic resonance of folk, creating compositions that are “direct yet take unexpected twists and turns” - together they create music that is "subtly poignant, elegantly funky, and haunting without trying to be" (Nels Cline, Blue Note). Max and Edda’s jazz Americana and unique interpretations create a swoon-inducing soundscape that is both epic and intimate, making one feel "both lost and found, all at once" (NY Theater Guide). If we live in uneasy times, this music is both a reflection and antidote, an escape that is really a healing-in-place.

Their award-winning original music and mesmerizing reinventions of the Great American Songbook have been heard at NPR, PBS, NYC's Lincoln Center, DC's Kennedy Center, and the Sundance Film Festival.

This concert costs $21.50 for Adults and $11.50 for Students. This event will feature a cash bar. Tickets can be purchased at in-person or by calling the Goddard Center business office at 580-226-0909 during regular business hours. The Goddard Center is open Tuesday to Thursday from 10am to 6pm, Fridays from 10am to 5pm, and Saturdays from 1 to 4pm. The Goddard Center is located at 401 1st Ave SW in Ardmore. This performance is sponsored in part by the Oklahoma Arts Council and National Endowment for the Arts. The Goddard Center is an Adventure Road Partner.