Sting on illegal marijuana operations around Oklahoma is just the beginning

At last week’s Chamber of Commerce legislative luncheon, Representative Tammy Townley shared that she was able to watch some of the action from last week’s major illegal marijuana activity bust headed up by the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics.

OBN Public information Officer Mark Woodward said this was the first phase of an ongoing investigation. “There's other people we’re looking at, other farms we're looking at,” Woodward said. “All the gathered information during those search warrants means we’re going through of a lot of different pieces of evidence.”

Woodward said the group involved in the operation was allegedly moving marijuana out of state, which is not in line with the state’s medical cannabis guidelines. Those guidelines are under fire from officials across the state, as local Senator Frank Simpson last week called the program ‘a recreational marijuana program hiding behind a medical marijuana program.’

More:Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics heads massive multi agency operation targeting black market marijuana

“The legislature is looking at funding our full-time marijuana investigative unit which will allow us to do even more of these operations more rapidly with a bigger focus," Woodward said. "We're very pleased with the commitment we have from the legislature to provide funding for our agency so that we can have a full-time investigative unit that looks at only enforcement of medical marijuana violators.”

Woodward said OBN has seen both small and large scale violations of the OMMA guidelines.

“We see small violations and we work with those farms and businesses,” Woodward said. "But we also have criminal organizations that have no desire to follow Oklahoma law and their sole goal is to make money on the black market while hiding within Oklahoma's medical marijuana program. These are very large complex organizations that span the United States and even outside our borders, so these investigations are very complex take a lot of time because there's so many moving parts.

“We hope this sends a message to anybody already here in Oklahoma or who are thinking of moving to Oklahoma to become involved in similar criminal activities. Oklahoma is not a safe haven, and we will aggressively go after those who are here or were thinking of coming here. They're not going to be able to just hide behind Oklahoma's program like they've been doing."

More:Proposed book bans, medical marijuana discussed at Ardmore Chamber Legislative Luncheon

Woodward encouraged the public to contact the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics if they suspect an illegal marijuana farm, marijuana business, or any other drug activity. The contact number for the Ardmore District Office is 580-226-7920 or 800-522-2016. The public can also reach out online at www.obndd.ok.gov or via social media at www.facebook.com/OBNDD.

"We will look at every single one of those tips that come in," he said.