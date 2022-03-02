Plainview celebrates Read Across America Week with The Cat (and the principal) in the Hat

Read Across America Week is celebrated across the US surrounding the birthday of one of the nation's most loved children's authors-- Dr. Seuss.

Plainview Elementary, like many other schools and libraries, has curated an entire week of themed events, from Monday's silly socks day while reading "Fox in Socks" to Pajama Friday and the "Sleep Book."

On Tuesday, students were treated to "The Cat in the Hat" read by their own beloved principal, Lisa Moore. All grade levels from pre-K to second grade wore their favorite hats, and Moore donned the full Cat in the Hat costume — yes, including the hat.

Moore brought the children together and discussed all the ways they may have heard the Cat in the Hat story before — from the book, the animated version, and the live-action film.

Prior to reading the story Moore told the students a bit about Dr. Seuss' life and how he took his work to several agencies before the books were published. But he didn't give up.

"He wasn't successful right away, but he kept at it and became one of the most famous children's authors there is," Moore said.

The book starts out with a theme familiar to area kids this week — a cold wet day with nothing to do. "We sat in the house and did nothing at all," Moore read.

Students eagerly participated with questions and interjections. "That fish is grumpy!" one student exclaimed. The rest of the week is filled with other reading related activities, and students will work together to make a paper chain to track how many books they read during the events.