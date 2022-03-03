Severe weather preparedness expo Saturday

Saturday marks the 10th annual severe weather awareness disaster preparedness day for the region. Sponsored by the Ardmore Chamber of Commerce, the event will kick off at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 5 at the Ardmore Convention Center. Participating agencies include Emergency Management staff from Ardmore as well as the counties of Carter, Love, Garvin and Murray, the Red Cross, the Salvation Army, the National Weather Service in Norman, the Carter County Skywarn Association, the Carter County Emergency Response Team, Arbuckle Technology Society, the Carter County Health Department, Oklahoma Homeland Security, Carter County E-911, Oklahoma Mesonet and all Carter County fire departments.

City of Ardmore Emergency Management Director Amber Wilson said vendors will also be on hand with information and services for area residents.

“The National Weather Service will do a storm talk which will start at 10,” Wilson said. “We just want to emphasize that this is the time of year that people are to start thinking about what to do during severe weather. We want them to get a plan in place.”

Wilson said the city will have a storm spotting class in March, then April will kick off severe weather preparedness month.

“We're kind of working a little ahead of that just so people can start thinking about their plan because April is really when our severe storm season starts," Wilson said.

Wilson said attendees can expect to learn things like what to look for, and as far as severe weather, different cloud formations, the difference between watches and warnings, and when you need to be concerned.

“They'll talk about weather radios as well,” Wilson said. “Nowadays we encourage people to have a weather radio in their house. People get all sorts of alerts on their phones but a weather radio is always a good thing to have just as backup.”

Wilson said the event is meant to offer a wide variety of information that will help better prepare area residents for severe weather. For more information and updates, follow the City of Ardmore and Carter County Emergency Management Facebook pages.

To register a storm shelter in Ardmore city limits, there is a form available on the City of Ardmore website or residents can call Amber Wilson at 580-223-4453.

"If there were ever a storm that hit Ardmore,” Wilson said, “we print out the map and then our first responders will know where to look for people if a certain area has been damaged.”