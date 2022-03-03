Main Street Authority moves to new location

The Ardmore Main Street Authority has recently moved into a new location at 101 W. Main which will serve as their new permanent home. Like their previous address inside the Tivoli Theater, the new building is also a historic site that was the original location of Exchange Bank.

Main Street Authority Co-General Manager Trish Maher said the move was prompted by the organizations desire to sell the Tivoli.

"When we first moved into the Tivoli, it was always just supposed to be a temporary location," Maher said. "We actually own that building, and our board decided that it was time to get it on the market because we'd really like to see someone do something creative with that space."

Maher said that because the organization is a trust of the City of Ardmore, in order to officially list the building for sale ,the city commission will need to declare the building to be surplus. However before the commission could do that, AMSA had to be entirely out of the building. Fortunately their new location has been recently renovated and became available for rent.

"Reece Riggle was remodeling the building and we really felt like it was the ideal location for us," Maher said. "We are right here in the middle of Main Street, so any time we need to go visit one or our merchants or they need to come to us it's so convenient. We're also happy that we're able to help out a young business person who is interested in developing Main Street."

Maheer said the move is only a small part of all the developments happening across the Depot District.

"It's a really exciting time," she said. 'Right now I know of three facade grants that are in the works and I know of two buildings that are under contract for sale. We're also getting calls several calls from people asking about what buildings are for sale or for rent, and we love to help out the owners by telling people how to get in touch."

In other Main Street news, Maher said Depot Park is now officially open to the public. The only things remaining to be done are landscaping which will be installed later this spring and some minor changes to be made to the swings. They are planning on having an official grand opening ceremony in May.