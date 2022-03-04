Carter county still listed as high risk for coronavirus transmission

As many return to the ‘new normal’ around the state, health and community service agencies are still working to curb the spread of COVID-19. The symptoms of COVID-19 are now well known due to the global pandemic, and include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. While roughly 80% of cases report mild symptoms, some progress into severe pneumonia and multi-organ failure and can lead to death.

In the greater Ardmore area, state data shows 220 people within the area have been reported deceased due to COVID, with 10,175 known recovered cases. District 8 of the state Health Department covers eight counties in addition to Carter, and their data is reported for each county as well as the district.

For the nine county area, the total confirmed deaths cumulatively total 883. With a population of 48,111, Carter county alone currently has 269 new cases as of March 2.

The total number of cases reported for the district, 59,471, is more than the total population of Carter County.

According to the health department data, Carter county currently has a known COVID case count of 79+ cases per 100,000 residents. This puts Carter in the same risk category with the majority of Southern Oklahoma.

State records indicate that approximately 40-50% of Carter county residents are fully vaccinated as of March 1.

Data for the local area is available via the COVID-19 Alert System (oklahoma.gov). Scroll down to County Alert Map Data to access updated information about the local region. The Carter County Health Department Facebook page also contains timely updates and community health information related to COVID-19. as well as other issues.