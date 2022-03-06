New Grace Center director invites community to contribute to solutions

After a months long hiatus to re-evaluate its place in the community, the Grace Center of Southern Oklahoma has appointed a new executive director.

Originally from Houston, Linda Heitman moved to Ardmore last November. “This is state number 12 for me,” Heitman said. “I really like the community here and I plan on making it my home.”

Heitman said her career background includes ministry, low income property management, book keeping, and most recently, leadership at a Texas nonprofit focused on addressing homelessness.

"Homelessness is a problem everywhere,” Heitman said. “It doesn't matter the size of the community. Large or small, this affects everyone. A CBS report a few years ago had done a study on homelessness in America. They said that in America, every family is typically two paychecks away from homelessness because we have no savings anymore.” Heitman said there are a myriad of reasons why the homeless are unhoused, whether it’s barriers like mental health or addiction issues—but some of it is just life.

Starting fresh as of March 1, Heitman said she plans to spend the month evaluating programs, getting to know staff and seeing just what works and what doesn’t so that she can make recommendations to the board as far as moving forward.

“We actually have two, possibly three new board members,” Heitman said, “so in mid-April we plan to do a board retreat type afternoon to where we firm up the vision and set the goals and priorities so that we can move forward.”

Heitman said the Resource Center is still operating as normal, providing things like utility assistance, help with food stamps applications and related aide. “On the Day Center side,” Heitman said, “ we’re still providing some services, like help with job placements, identification services, everything they’re needing. We’re doing it on an appointment basis, that helps keep the traffic clear outside.” The Day Center will remain partially closed through March.

“There’s no easy solution,” Heitman said. “I look at homelessness as ‘there but for the grace of God go I.’ Every person deserves respect and dignity.

Heitman said the homelessness issue is too large for one organization or one church to handle. “It has to be a community effort,” Heitman said. “One of the things I'm really good at, and I've already begun doing, is forging relationships with churches, social services agencies, local government and people in the community. That’s what it’s going to take. Every person has part to play.”

Heitman said she understands there have been difficulties around this issue in the past. “But the wonderful thing about not being from here is I have no family loyalties. I am aware of everything that happened but I'm coming in with a clean slate and I'm looking forward to forging those relationships and making Ardmore a better place for everybody,” Heitman said.

"I am willing to meet with anyone if they want to sit down with me,” Heitman said. “All they have to do is call the office, and we will set up an appointment. I truly want the entire community to be involved. I'm looking forward to forging relationships.”