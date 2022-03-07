APD identifies suspect in double shooting

Ardmore Police announced Monday that Clarence J. Simpson aka “J” has been identified as the suspect who allegedly shot two subjects at Pecan Creek Apartment complex.

As of the time of APD's release, the area was still an active crime scene. Officers reported Simpson was last seen at the Springer Exit and I-35.

Investigators ask that anyone who is aware of the whereabouts of Simpson, please call 911. Simpson is considered armed and dangerous.

According to court records, Simpson is currently on probation after incarceration in DOC custody for several years following a 2013 conviction for multiple counts of first degree burglary and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Simpson's other previous convictions include kidnapping and domestic violence.

**Help is available for victims of domestic violence and abuse. The Family Shelter of Southern Oklahoma provides free, trauma informed, confidential services 24/7. Visit https://familyshelterofsouthernok.net/ or call the 24/7 crisis line at 580-226-6424.