Community Youth Services races toward October finish line for capital campaign

February saw big progress for the Community Youth Shelter’s capital campaign for their new, expanded facility.

“We've received some really amazing grants and donations,” said Direcor Kaylyn Weldon Gary. “Right now we're focused on the Mabee Challenge Grant. We have until October 12th of this year to raise $1,676,000. If we’re successful, the Mabee Foundation will match us with $1,000,000, which would be the last funds that we need to hit our goal of a little over $5 million.

All donations and grants received by the organization since October 12 of 2021 count toward the challenge grant, including recent donations from The Anne & Henry Zarrow Foundation, Southern Oklahoma Memorial Foundation, Daube Family Foundation, The Fred Chapman, Jr. Family in loving memory of Joan Chapman, JP Morgan Charitable Giving Trust at the request of a private family, and many private businesses, private individuals and families.

“We have met our $300k goal for the public campaign with the generosity of these recent donors,” Weldon Gary said. “We are now nearing completion of our entire fundraising goal with just under $350k left as of March 3rd, 2022.”

Almost more exciting than a very nearly fully funded project is an estimated groundbreaking date. “We are hoping for spring of this year,” Weldon Gary said.

For more information or to make a donation, visit https://youthservicesok.com/.