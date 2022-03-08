Making litter a myth: Plainview student wins first place in statewide trash poster contest

For over 20 years, the Ardmore Beautification Council has sponsored the Carter County Litter Poster Contest to encourage students to address the issue of litter in a creative way. More than 250 students entered into the.competition, and a first, second and third place winner was announced in three separate categories based on age.

Last Friday each of the winning posters went on to the statewide litter poster contest sponsored by the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, and Plainview High School Student Hiedi Harper's poster was named first place in the high school category. As a first place winner, she will receive a $250 prize.

Harper's winning poster is titled "If Litter Were Only a Myth" and is illustrated by a mermaid, a Sasquatch and flying pigs.

Ardmore Beautification Council Executive Director Julie Maher served as one of judges for the statewide contest. Approximately 15 judges including representatives from ODOT, the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority, the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality, Keep Oklahoma Beautiful, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and various corporate sponsors selected the winners. She said she was amazed by all the students efforts.

"This was truly a statewide competition, and it's amazing how incredibly talented and creative these kids are," Maher said. "And I have to say that the talent here from Carter County is some of the best. All three of our high school entries made the final cut, and one of ours ended up winning."

Though only one entry from Carter County ended up winning on the state level, they will all be receiving a prize from ABC on Thursday. First place winners will receive $100; second place winners will receive $75; third place will receive $50. In addition to the students, each teacher with a winning student will receive $50 to use for art supplies.

Maher said ABC is thrilled to be able to offer this to area students.

"We're really interested in helping our schools be creative, and this is really positive thing that we can do to foster that," she said. "Hopefully this will also help inspire the kids, teachers and parents to think about ways help reduce litter and waste."

An awards ceremony for the winners of the Carter County Litter Contest will take place on Thursday, March 10 at 4 p.m. at the Goddard Center. Maher encouraged the public to come show their support for the winners.

"This is a great opportunity for parents and administrators to acknowledge how talented our kids are and also help addressing a pressing issue in a positive and fun way," she said.

The winning entries from the Carter County Litter Poster Contest are as follows. In third through fifth grade: Clayton Evers from Lone Grove in first, Aislynn Shearing from Lone Grove in second, Clarice Morgan from Healdton in third. In sixth through eight grade: Jade Bagonoc from Plainview in first, Reily Jones from Ardmore in second, Molly Benedick from Lone Grove in third. In ninth through 12th grade: Heidi Harper from Plainview in first, Hannah Delgado from Ardmore in second, Grace Grant from Plainview in third.