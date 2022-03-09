City of Ardmore addresses cyber security threat amid increasing attacks

In 2021, the City of Ardmore received and blocked over 1.2 million cyber attacks. These attacks have recently dramatically increased in frequency. In fact, in the first nine weeks of 2022 the city has already seen more cyber attacks than in all of 2021 with over 1.3 million attacks and counting.

Ardmore Chief Information Officer Robert Newell addressed the Ardmore City Commission about the issue Monday evening. He said because the attacks are unlikely to slow down any time soon, the best way to prevent a successful attack is to stay vigilant.

Often the cyber attacks come in the form of emails.

"Since January 1, the City of Ardmore has received 3,684,920 emails or about 55,832 a day," Newell said. "Of those only about 1,831 (a day) are real. The rest are fake and trying to get information from us. We are filtering an exorbitant amount of email trying to protect what our employees see each day."

He said a recent form of email attacks comes from hackers claiming to be City Manager Kevin Boatright.

"They'll find out that a new city manager has come in, and they'll immediately start looking up all the department directors," Newell said. "They'll send emails to the directors claiming to be the new city manager, and they'll try to get the employees to change policies or redirect deposits."

To help keep employees vigilant, the city sends out emails to all staff once a month to test whether or not the employee could fall victim to a scam.

"Some of these emails are very well crafted," Newell said. "If you're in the financial department, it might have something with financial information trying to trick you. If you're in the IT department, it will have tech information."

Employees that do not pass the test and follow the directions in the email are given additional training about how to recognizing fraudulent emails, but this is happening less often than in the past. When the test email program first began, employees would be fooled 47% of the time. The number is now under 1%.

Newell said one of the best ways for both the city and private individuals to prevent cyber crimes is to have strong passwords on all accounts. If a password is composed entirely of numbers, hackers can almost instantly access the account even if the password is up to 11 digits long. Even passwords containing numbers and both upper case and lower case letters can be instantly hacked if the password length is less than six characters.

"The best thing you can do is have a password with numbers, upper case and lowercase letters, and a special character," Newell said. "A password that's 10 characters long that meets these conditions would take 330 years to hack, and that number goes up exponentially as the password gets longer."

Newell encouraged the public to be vigilant about their own cyber security beecause many individuals have had their email addresses leaked in data breaches. Sometimes the breeches have even contained both the email address and the password. He suggested visiting the website www.haveibeenpwned.com to see if your personal or work email address has been compromised. The website also has a feature to detect compromised passwords. If your email address or password show up, he said to immediately create a new password.