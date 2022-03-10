Trailblazing Black women from Ardmore being honored with historic marker at Fraley Park

A historic marker detailing two Ardmore Pioneers will be unveiled at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday March 16th at Fraley Park.

“Parks and Recreation is excited about sharing some of the history that positively impact not only Ardmore, but the state of Oklahoma,” said director Teresa Ervin.

This has been a team effort, according to Ardmore native Cedric Bailey. His efforts to put together the historical information, along with support from the City of Ardmore, led to this historic event.

"Alicia with the Ardmore city Parks and Recreation Department is the one that put it together,” Bailey said.

Bailey said he grew up with these historic figures in his life as a child. “Then I lived in Texas for 31 years and when I came home, I looked up and I said nobody knows who she is because that generation has gotten older,” Bailey said. “What are our kids going to be able to say about everything? Do they know about these individuals? I started talking to people and start collecting information for this project.”

"The city of Ardmore has really stepped up because you really can't find a whole lot of figures that are being recognized in this city,” Bailey said. “I have about I have about three or four more other names that I do want to bring forth later, but right now it's one step at a time, you know, and I'm very grateful to them because I need our kids to know about the real history that came out of Ardmore.”

“When I presented these two individuals in the city of Ardmore,” Bailey said. “They did their research, confirmed everything. Together we chose Fraley Park, named after Charles Fraley. This gentleman was born and raised in Ardmore before Oklahoma became a state and he lived to be 47 years old.”

Fraley was also a pillar of the community, Bailey said. In Fraley’s lifetime, Black citizens would not have been allowed to visit the park. The fire many years later pushed Ardmore’s development west, and many things changed on the east side of town.

Meet the women being honored

Bailey told the brief versions of each woman’s story.

Mazola McKerson came from a small town in Oklahoma by the name of Blossom.

"She had to relocate the Ardmore because her parents passed away. Her aunt lived in Ardmore and sent for her. She went to school when she got here, but she had to drop out and work. She had to take care of the family. So what she did was, she used her talent to become a cook, and she cooked out of her house there on White Street in Ardmore.

Then she later on moved on to grow her business with the support of the community. She went to the church where I went to, which was Mount Zion, and I used to see her at church. She would always be real quiet. She never really spoke up, but people knew who she was.

Later on, she became a city Councilwoman and then she became the mayor of Ardmore. At that time period I was a little boy. I was like 12 years old. I think it was like 75 or 74. She became this great woman who exceeded everything in life.

She had a lot of great impact in the city and people just loved her. Not only was her food good, her business was great. She was just a great leader and I felt like the city of Ardmore needed to know about her legacy.

And then on the B side, Mentha Mitchell Varner, was you know the one who was (an) activist during that time period. She fought for us to make sure that we got a good education, like back in 1965 when we got the head start programs she implemented. That worked with the city of Ardmore and worked with Ardmore schools.

And not only did she work with the city Ardmore, she was one that was responsible to make sure that we, the kids, on the east side had a Recreation Center. We had a swimming pool because during that time period that swimming pool that's currently there now.

So that woman served on about nine boards and she was just a pillar she lived to be about 100 years old and died three days after her 100th birthday. She was just a powerful trailblazer.”