Hands on career day event at Plainview Elementary excites students about opportunities

Flashing lights on emergency vehicles, a Highway Patrol helicopter, work trucks, construction equipment, and even a feed truck filled the area behind the newest of the Elementary School buildings. Children walked from one professional to the next, exploring their vehicles—and their careers.

School counselors wear a lot of hats—dealing with everything from a rough day to college preparedness. At Plainview Elementary three counselors, Blaine Coffey, Alicia Foster and Catherine Ham, collaborated on a program to make career day a little more exciting. “This is the third year we’ve done this,” Coffey said. “We were able to move to the new building where we have more space so that we could expand to include larger vehicles and the air craft.” The purpose of the program, Coffey said, is to encourage academic and career development and give students an opportunity to see what educational and other requirements may be needed for different career interests.

Elementary principal Lisa Moore said this annual event gives students the opportunity to see career possibilities they may not otherwise have been exposed to. “It has been a great day,” Moore said. “The kids have been amazed and have learned so much. We are so thankful for our community partners that helped us!”

Moore said one first grader exclaimed, “I think I’m going to pass out this is so amazing!” Students from Ms. Rayburn’s second grade class were eager to recount their favorite parts of the experience. Several were excited about the helicopter, the ‘fighter-fighter’ and one was excited to see his dad at the school.