Dickson Schools on lockdown after threats

An all call was sent out from Dickson Public Schools in Ardmore just before 11 a.m. today informing parents and guardians that the school is on lockdown. Instructions were given for lower elementary students to be picked up, with more instructions to follow for other age groups.

According to the call, law enforcement including Dickson Police and Carter County Sheriffs are on the scene.

**UPDATE 3-11-22 @ 11:22 a.m.

School officials have released lower and upper elementary students may be picked up at this time. Upper elementary students are currently in the cafeteria as Comet Road remains closed.

Busses are set to run after law enforcement gives clearance.

**UPDATE 3-11-22 @ 11:35 a.m.

A second all call from Dickson Schools went out at 11:35 a.m. to inform parents and guardians that secondary school students are being released to gather belongings and to be picked up.

All busses are scheduled to run at 11:45 a.m.

According to the call, school will resume Monday morning.

This is a breaking news story and more information will be shared as the situation unfolds.