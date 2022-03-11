State Department of Education approves new standards, confirms non-discrimination rule

A special meeting of the State Board of Education was held Thursday morning in Oklahoma City. Many of the items on the agenda pertained to personell, specific school issues, and in one case, a legal matter that was heard in executive session.

Two items on the agenda, however, affect the entire state. Tiffany Neill, Deputy Superintendent, presented the proposed Oklahoma Academic Standards for Mathematics, Physical Education, Health Education and World Languages. Neill’s presentation highlighted the changes from the last update in 2016.

“ in 2016 we saw a great standard that said that students will analyze the empowering consequences of being physically active, “Neill said. “Now, with the new standards we see that the standard has been modified to say the students will analyze the physical mental and social effects of being physically active. “ Neill said students not only will generally learn the importance of physical activity, which could be related to things like maintaining a healthy weight, but now they will be able to recognize how activity is helping to support their emotional well being and how they're feeling about things going on around them.

“I think we can provide a little more context for the mental health here as we see in addition to those changes to the standards that now incorporate mental health emphasis, we now see that in the House standards there have been topics added to attend to the Health Education Act,” Neill said. Substance abuse, healthy relationships and healthy decision making are also called out in the Health Education Act as a requirement. "Students should be learning about maintaining positive relationships and then injury prevention and personal health ,” Neill said. “That topic has been added to attend to the health education requirement as well.”

SDE General Education Counsel Brad Clark presented a measure already approved on an emergency basis by the governor’s office, a prohibition on race and sex discrimination. Clark said comments were accepted from January 3 until the public hearing in February. “Approximately 1,050 comments were received,” Clark said. “In comparison, previous issues received numbers around 100 comments.” No discussion of the measure was held before the item was unanimously approved.