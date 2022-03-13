A place to call home: Housing study finds needs in all types of housing

Last fall the Ardmore Development Authority teamed up with Community Development Strategies, a firm out of Houston, to perform a housing study to assesss the housing needs and opportunities across the the Ardmore area. To do this, they took a two-pronged approach: interviews with employers and realtors to see what sort of housing is currently in demand, and on online survey for those currently working in Ardmore to see types of housing they are looking for.

When interviewing employers, the study found that up to 750 jobs are anticipated to come to the area in the near future. The majority of these jobs will pay between $45,000 and $65,000 annually, but a sizable amount will pay between $20 per hour up to $100,000 a year. The current average weekly wage across all industries averages out at $853 per week.

The study also looked at census data to determine where the city's employees are currently residing. This led to the discovery that only 31% of Ardmore workers actually reside within Ardmore City Limits. While many of the workers live in nearby communities such as Dickson or Lone Grove, 26.7% actually live more than 50 miles away.

The study also determined that 40% of households in Ardmore are rentals. This breaks down further into 15% of households belonging to multifamily structures such as apartment complexes, and 25% of households being rented single family units.

For those interesting in purchasing a home, the study found the median sale price at the end of 2021 to be $60,000 higher than it was in 2019, the last full year before the pandemic and its aftermath began to significantly change the number. The same time period also saw the number of homes on the market priced at less than $100,000 drop from almost 50% down to less than 25%.

The employee survey drew 467 respondents and 330 completed surveys. It found that Ardmore was the most desired location for housing, with entry-level housing being the most requested type of housing.

In the end, the study found that there is a demonstrable need for new housing across all product and tenure types and in most price ranges. In particular there is a great need for homes that list for less than $300,000 with an emphasis for homes that list for less than $200,000 to attract middle class and first time buyers. It found the near-term demand for as many as 1,000 new homes, and because of the current supply deficit, they believe many of these homes would be taken almost immediately.

It suggested infilling new homes within existing developments to help meet some of this demand. Vacant lots within Ardmore City School District would be one of the best locations for this, as many of these lots already contain infrastructure and would fall in the price range for a completed house to cost less than $200,000.