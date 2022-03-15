Ardmore Festival of Lights to add three new displays

Even though it's not even officially spring, the Ardmore Regional Park Authority Board is already making plans for Christmas and the Festival of Lights. The group met Monday afternoon to go over the numbers from 2021, and after reviewing the financials, they decided to add a few new displays later this year.

Ardmore Parks and Recreation Executive Director Teresa Ervin said that Festival of Lights 2021 was well attended even though donations were down slightly from 2020. In total, visitors donated $69,559.26 as they were leaving the event. While a substantial portion of these funds will go back into the Festival of Lights, almost $14,000 was divided between 15 community organizations.

She then asked if the group would be interested in purchasing a new display.

"We haven't bought any new displays in two years now," Erving said. "You know how the world was back in 2020, so we had decided to hold off for a bit. But as a group we talked about spending a percentage of our funds every two or three years to add something new."

Prior to the meeting Ervin had selected a few designs for the board to look over and vote on. She said now is a good time to place orders because all displays will be 25% off through the end of March.

The group ultimately voted to purchase two larger displays and one smaller display. The two largest will both give the illusion of motion. The biggest is called "Snowman Making Machine" and will be 56 feet long by 14 feet high. The second largest is called "North Pole Swinging Penguins" and will be 42 feet by 26 feet. The smallest is called "Flight School" and will be 15 feet by 10 feet. It depicts an elf gesturing to a chalk board as Rudolph looks on.

Festival of Lights will be returning to Ardmore Regional Park on Saturday, Nov. 19 and will run through the end of December.