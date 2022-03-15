Operation Prom highlights dangers that come with using drugs or alcohol around prom season

According to the Centers for Disease Control, underage drinking is a significant public health problem in the U.S. Data shows that excessive alcohol use is responsible for more than 3,500 deaths and 210,000 years of potential life lost among people under age 21 each year.

While the federal government has the legal drinking age set to 21, youth ages 12 to 21 are still at high risk of injury and/or death when alcohol is involved. As such, high schools in Carter County are being invited by the Carter County Substance Abuse Prevention Committee (CCSAPC) to participate in this year’s Operation Prom.

Operation Prom is an anti-drug campaign created by CCSAPC to remind high school students in Carter County of the dangers of drug abuse and underage drinking. This campaign includes services like chaperone training, student read PSAs, a student Tik Tok challenge, social media posts for the schools, posters, and free flyers.

CCSAPC provides these services and materials to the schools who wish to participate free of charge.

“The coalition created Operation Prom a few years ago to educate students on the dangers of substance use around prom season and to remind them that they can have fun without getting drunk or high," Lisa Jackson, CCSAPC chair said. "It's okay to say no.”

Jackson said the coalition has used the slogan “a night to remember, so don’t forget” since they started Operation Prom because the group wants students to remember that there are real dangers that come with using drugs or alcohol.

“We want them to have a fun and safe prom,” Jackson said.

Invitations to participate in this campaign will be hand delivered or mailed out to area schools and need to be accepted by March 25. Every high school in Carter County is invited. If your school did not receive an invitation, contact the CCSAPC at ccsapc@gmail.com by March 25!

In addition to this, the Carter County Substance Abuse Prevention Committee, the Ardmore Police Department, the Lone Grove Police Department, and the Alcoholic Beverage Laws Enforcement (ABLE) Commission are teaming up to conduct randomized alcohol compliance checks in March and April 2022.

“This will help ensure Carter County has a safe prom season,” Jackson said. “Compliance checks consist of undercover youth attempting to purchase alcohol at any retail establishment where alcohol is sold.”

For more information about Operation Prom or the student Tik Tok challenge, visit wmpn.org/operation-prom-graduation or scan the QR code below. Please direct any questions you may have to ccsapc@gmail.com.