A little peace of the garden at the Whittington Park community garden

It’s not new information that many in our community face food insecurity. Some struggle with access to fresh produce, affordability, and sometimes with access to prepare foods for themselves.

At Whittington Park’s community garden, the Ardmore Parks and Recreation department has once again teamed up with a local group to help facilitate the planting, maintenance and distribution of the produce grown in the plots within the garden area.

“I talked to Tes [Stewart, recreation supervisor] about doing this as a service project through the Arbuckle Sunrise Rotary Club,” said coordinator Jera Key. “Gardening is something I have become passionate about through the pandemic, and I look forward to sharing it with others.”

In addition to growing a variety of produce, Key plans to plant flowers as well. Both flowers and produce will be harvested by volunteers and what they can’t use themselves will be donated.

“I would like to see the extra produce go to local organizations like the children’s shelter, the Family Shelter, and the soup kitchen,” Key said.

As for the flowers, Key said she plans to donate those as well, to local nursing homes and the Veterans Center.

“Flowers just cheer everybody up,” Key said.

Volunteers are welcome to take on an available plot, either as an individual or as a community group, though Key said there are only two plots remaining.

“Volunteers can help with things like watering, weeding, and later, delivering produce,” Key said.

Key said she also hopes to bring children and youth into the fold through various community organizations.

“I hope that gardening gives them peace, as much as it gives me,” Key said.

For more information or to volunteer, contact Jera Key at 580-222-1412.