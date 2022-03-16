Carter County Health Department to host job fair in support of community health

According to the Office of Disease Prevention, people who are unemployed or underemployed report feelings of depression, anxiety, low self-esteem, demoralization, excessive worry, and even physical pain-- and they tend to suffer more from stress-related illnesses such as high blood pressure, stroke, heart attack, heart disease, and arthritis.

These and other social determinants of health are among the reasons that local agencies, including the Carter County Health Department, offer health literacy and work-related support together.

The Carter County Health Department will host a job fair for local residents in south central Oklahoma from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, April 7 at the Ardmore Convention Center, located at 2401 N. Rockford Ave.

“Unemployment and underemployment are linked to negative health outcomes,” said Josephine Gatewood, community health worker with the Carter County Health Department. “In addition to employers with current job openings, there will be vendors with resources for education and job assistance programs.”

Those seeking employment are encouraged to bring a resume and dress appropriately for job interviews. The event is free to attend and no pre-registration is required.

A limited amount of booth space is available for employers who would like to participate. Interested employers can register online at https://forms.office.com/g/T3nmVekhaq or email Josephine.Gatewood@health.ok.gov.

For more information, call the Carter County Health Department at (580) 223-9705.