The pioneers of Ardmore: Historic marker dedicated at Fraley Park

The community gathered on Wednesday morning at Fraley Park to dedicate a historic marker that pays tribute to three individuals vital to the history of Ardmore: Mazola McKerson, Mentha Varner, and Charles E. Fraley. McKerson and Varner were two trailblazing leaders and Fraley was among the founding members of the city. Family members of all three attended the dedication and spoke about their relatives.

Among Mazola McKerson's many achievements were founding a catering business that expanded into The Gourmet restaurant and becoming the first Black woman to serve as mayor of a municipality with a population of over 30,000. Some of her accolades include serving as a delegate to represent Ardmore at The White House Conference of Family Living and being inducted into the Oklahoma Women's Hall of Fame.

Her son, Kwame McKerson, spoke about his mother.

"She came to Ardmore at a very tender age and she worked as a maid," McKerson said. "She became mayor of this city, and I'm proud to say that. I think if you are African in this community you probably worked for her at some time. She was a mentor to a lot of folks."

Mentha Varner was the first Black teacher to work for Ardmore City Schools after integration and was instrumental in starting the Head Start Program in Ardmore. Her accolades include receiving a Living Legacy Award from the National Caucus on Black Aged Inc. She also received recognition from multiple Congressmen and two United States Presidents.

Her grandson, Trey Varner, shared some memories. He said his grandmother was always helping him learn, often in creative ways.

"Every day when we woke up it was a new learning experience," Varner said. "I would want to watch TV, and she would tell me if you can tell me what time your show comes on you can turn it on and you can watch it. So I had to learn how to tell time on analog because we didn't have digital back in those days."

Charles Fraley came to Ardmore in the days of Indian Territory and settled in the Northeast. Fraley Park is named in his honor. His great-granddaughter, Elaine Hardey Kittrell, spoke. Though she never met her great-grandfather as he died at age 47 in 1917, she shared a bit about his life.

"When he came here he built homes for everyone to live in, and he wanted them to be able to afford them," Kittrell said. "When Ardmore started moving west he stayed here, so to have this park named after our family has been very important to us."