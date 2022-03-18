Ardmore orders demolition on two downtown buildings that failed to meet guidelines

The Ardmore City Commission voted on Tuesday to demolish two downtown structures after determining that the buildings' owners did not meet construction guidelines. The buildings are located at 119 N. Washington St. and 120 N. Washington St.

Both buildings initially received damages after accidents. 119 N. Washington was struck by a vehicle in July 2021 and that left it collapsing into the street. 120 N. Washington was damaged after a July 2020 storm caused a neighboring building to collapse into it. This left the building's north wall extremely damaged.

"It's never a great thing when the city has to tear down a building," Community Development Director Jessica Scott said. "I don't think anybody is happy about this, but since safety is always our first concern, sometimes we get to that point."

Kori Thompson who owns the property at 120 N. Washington said she will be appealing this decision.

"There hasn't been a moment since the damage that I haven't been working on moving forward," Thompson said. "I've already spent $70,000 on repairs, and if they don't work with me on an extension I'll be losing over $200,000."

Thompson said the city first required her to get a structural engineer. They then asked her to get the services of an architect to make up plans for the building.

She retained the services of Architect Beth Glasgow, but new plans were not ready in time to meet the city's deadlines.

"I've got everything they asked of me, but it's not like I can dictate how quickly someone else works on my project," Thompson said. "She's got other work to do, and I can't force her to drop everything to work on the city's timeline."

Thompson said she feels the process has been unfair and the rules selectively enforced as the building that initially collapsed into hers did not have a roof at the time of the collapse.

"The building next door to her's was vacant for many years, and while the roof was missing at the time of the collapse, we don't know when that happened," Scott said. "If nobody tells us about a problem, we're not going to know about it. Legally we can only do visual inspections from the right of way because we have to respect people's privacy. But if any building gets damaged and is half falling down, we'll be going through this exact process."

Scott said the city will be taking a close visual inspection from the right of way of all downtown buildings to try to prevent more incidents such as these in the future.