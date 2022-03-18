Legislation proposed by Rep. Tammy Townley includes tourism, healthcare

Editors note: Information about bills authored by Rep. Townley is available through public record via okhouse.gov. Updates to this information is made available online as proposed legislation moves through the process. Bills authored by local House Rep Townley are being presented as a series in previous and/or subsequent issues.

Bills are moving through the House and Senate as the 2022 legislative session remains underway. With some bills being heard on the floor, some still in committee, and others that may not make it further than their filing date—state legislators are seeking updates and new statutes for a variety of issues across the state.

Regardless of outcome, local Rep. Tammy Townley has entered some 28 proposed amendments and new laws. Townley was first elected in 2018; her current term expires in November 2022.

Of those, several pertain to causes Townley has expressed her passion for in previous sessions, including education and families.

One bill, HB 3892, deals with professional status and regulation, and has been termed the Nursing Home Care Act. Its stated purpose is making certain persons comply with orders and the codification of updated regulations.

The measure was heard on the house floor March 7. Co-authored by Sen. Frank Simpson, the Act provides for new law that would grant an Advanced Practice Registered Nurse (APRN) in the role of Certified Nurse Practitioner, Certified Nurse-Midwife, or Clinical Nurse Specialist responsibility for the delegation and supervision of nursing tasks to unlicensed personnel. Training and competency for those personnel would be entrusted to the employer.

The measure adds that those employed as nurses aides are subject to the Department of Health’s guidelines and requirements as other personnel under the Act.

Other measures introduced by Townley this term include HB4163, the Amusements and Sports Technical Amendments Act of 2022; HB4165, the Oklahoma Small Business Reform Act; HB 4166 the Foster and Adoptive Parents Act of 2022; HB4180, the Oklahoma Department of Tourism and Recreation; and HB4184, the Oklahoma Healthcare Reform Act of 2022.

While those measures do not yet have text available for constituents, another Townley-authored measure did see movement. In HB 4162, co-authored by Rep. Townley and Sen. Coleman, changes and reorganization are slated for the Tourism and Recreation Department, including wildlife refuges; motor-driven vehicles; entity designation and authority. So far, the measure has made it through its third reading and passed the House with 87 ayes and only 4 nays. As such, it was referred for engrossment this week, signed and sent to the Senate.

Many of the changes remove requirements for approval by a Tourism and Recreation commission, transferring those responsibilities to the Executive Director of that department. Among the updates HB4162 would bring to the department, the amendments give the Executive Director the responsibility to “determine or set policy for the Department and determine the broad plans and programs necessary to accomplish the duties and responsibilities in the Department.”

As these and other measures progress through the state’s legislative bodies, up to date information can be viewed at oklegislature.gov.