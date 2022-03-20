COVID case numbers moderate as flu shows up Ardmore area

As our community, and the world, moves into year three of the COVID-19 pandemic, testing and safety protocols continue to evolve.

Just a few weeks ago, the federal government made at home tests available for residents to order by mail. Those tests are conducted similarly to a rapid test at any clinic.

Chris Munn, interim regional administrative director for District 8 health department counties, said when those home tests show a positive result, you’ve got a positive result. “It's kind of up to the person to actually get it confirmed,” Munn said. “You would actually have to go to either health department, urgent care clinic or your doctor's office. They can go ahead and do a test.” Because those locations CLIA certification, that test would enable an individual to obtain further treatment.

Regardless of where a positive test is received, Munn said, you're going to treat it the same way. “You would want to stay home and isolate and notify any potential close contacts, and then just monitor yourself for symptoms and then after you know, as soon as you meet the release protocols, you can go back. Usually you know instead of doing the initial 10 days, you can go back earlier.

“If you look at the latest map that we're starting to use for the the masking recommendations, Carter County did jump back from a a low risk to the medium category,” Munn said. “You can look at that and that's good to know. We’re still going to recommend that if you're inside and you can't distance, you can wear a mask to prevent spreading.” Munn said overall there is a decline in COVID cases statewide, but that could change after spring break.

In addition to COVID, there is some flu activity going on, Munn said. “Of course it's it's not as much as it would have been in a pre-COVID year, but we’re still going to stress, you know, said if you're sick, stay home, try not to go around others you know wash your hands if you're not comfortable being around others.”

“We have our mobile clinic,” Munn said. “A trailer that we're taking around that we're excited to be finally getting out to use for something other than COVID response. We will still offer COVID shots and the testing at the on the mobile clinic and we continue to offer that in our health departments as well.”