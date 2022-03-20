Ardmore weather forecast shows potential fires Sunday, chance of flash floods Monday

It's going to be an eventful start to the week when it comes to weather with potential fire weather on Sunday and potential flash floods on Monday. In general the greatest fire risk will be west of I-35 on Sunday, but heavy rains are expected for the entire area on Monday.

John Pike, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Norman, gave a rundown of the week to come.

"Sunday is going to be very windy, and a little bit warmer than we've seen with highs in the upper 70s," Pike said Saturday afternoon. "We've also got some very dry air coming into the area from West Texas. So just to the west of Ardmore we've got a fire weather watch, but that could change to include Ardmore because you guys are just right on the edge."

On Monday Pike said the area can expect to see 1 to 2 inches of rain, and there is a risk of flash flooding and even potentially severe storms. While the storms are unlikely to bring tornadoes or high winds, there is a moderate potential for quarter-sized hail

"We're going to see a pretty heavy transport of Gulf moisture coming up through the Louisiana and Texas coasts that's going to bring a lot of moisture into our area," Pike said. "There will be a risk of flash flooding due to heavy rainfall."

Pike said the rain will likely begin in the early hours of Monday and remain well into the evening hours. Most of the rain will be east of Ardmore by Tuesday, though some scattered showers could persist.

He also said the week will be a bit cooler than average.

"On Tuesday, you've got a cold front coming through," he said. "That's going to drop temperatures down into the 50s on Tuesday and Wednesday. On Thursday it should warm up into the lower 60s, and things should be back to normal in the upper 60s by the weekend."

Pike said there will be little chance of rain next week after Tuesday.