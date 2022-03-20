Measures authored by Rep. Townley for 2022 legislative session include tourism, child care

Editors note: Information about bills authored by Rep. Townley is available through public record via okhouse.gov. Updates to this information is made available online as proposed legislation moves through the process. Bills authored by local House Rep Townley are being presented as a series in previous and/or subsequent issues.

The 2022 legislative session continues, and while the term continues well into May, measures have been filed and await their fates. Regardless of outcome, local Rep. Tammy Townley has entered some 28 proposed amendments and new laws. Townley was first elected in 2018; her current term expires in November 2022.

Of those authored or co-authored by Townley, several focus on topics Townley is known to advocate for, such as education and healthcare. Others include topics such as tourism and government services.

As previously noted, many of the bills filed currently have no text available to examine available to the public. Measures authored by Townley which have yet to move include HB 4187, the Oklahoma Fire Protection Services Act of 2022; HB 4170, which would create the Oklahoma Child Care Act; HB 4185, the Oklahoma Healthcare Reform Act of 2022; and HB 4183, the Oklahoma Tourism Reform Act of 2022.

Another measure, HB 4179, has been styled as the Oklahoma Agriculture Act of 2022, also has no copy available currently, however the documents filed show that the measure is provided for noncodification, and as such may not become a law but a general policy or working guideline.

Townley currently participates in the State and Federal Redistricting South Central Oklahoma Subcommittee, as Chair, the Tourism committee, as Chair, as well as the A&B Human Services, Business and Commerce, Government Modernization and Efficiency and State and Federal Redistricting committees.

As these and other measures progress through the state’s legislative bodies, up to date information can be viewed at oklegislature.gov.