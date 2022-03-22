Portions of Chickasaw National Recreation Area closed Monday morning due to wildfires

Portions of the Chickasaw National Recreation Area closed on Monday morning due to wildfires.

According to a press release from the National Park Service, the fire started as a controlled brush pile burn on private land on the evening of Saturday, March 19. The fire escaped containment at approximately 6:30 p.m. the following and quickly spread into the Chickasaw National Recreation area.

As of late morning on Monday, March 21, the fire was estimated to be 3,200 acres with 40% containment. The forecast rains are expected to aid in the containment efforts.

Areas evacuated due to the fire include the Rock Creek Campground inside the park, and private residences on Claremore Avenue and Limbyard Drive located southeast of the park.

The closures in effect include: Northwest and Southwest Perimeter Road, Rock Creed Campground, Bromide Hill, Bromide Pavilion and Picnic Area, Walnut Grove, Black Sulphur Springs, Veterans Lake, Veterans Lake Trail, Cats Eye Road, the multi-use trail system, the Bison Pasture Loop Trail, the Rock Creek Campground Trail, and the Inkana Trail. Flower park and its trail remained open.

The National Park Service staff said the Sulphur Fire Department, Davis Fire Department, Bureau of Indian Affairs, Joy Volunteer Fire Department, Oak Grove Volunteer Fire Department, Rock Prairie Volunteer Fire Department, Sulphur Police Department, and the Murray County Sheriffs Office all responded to the fire.