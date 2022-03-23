City of Ardmore receives high scores for audit of fiscal year

The Ardmore City Commission received the results of the audit for the 2020-2021 fiscal year during their meeting on Monday evening. Once again, the city received high marks across the board for their financial status. The initial results were first compiled by Casey Russell CPA, and these results were then broken down into a more easily readable format by Frank Crawford, President of Crawford and associates.

Russell told the city commission that there were no compliance findings and no control findings. He also complimented the staff for their professionalism and assistance during the audit process.

Crawford addressed the commission next and explained that his role is to take the results of the initial audit and create a visual aid to help make sense of the columns of numbers. He does this by creating a chart that rates various aspects of the city's overall financial position on a scale of 1 to 10, with one being the lowest and 10 being the highest.

This year, Ardmore scored an 8.3 overall.

"We do this for around 100 plus governments across the U.S., and the highest score that's ever been reported in 20 years is a 9.2," Crawford said. "Scoring an 8.3 is not only your best score in this model over the past several years, it's even an improvement over last year's score which was already a high score of 7.9."

The overall score was broken down into further components. One of these was performance, which measures how successful the city is. Ardmore scored a 9.5.

"You're cash flows are up; your savings reserves are up, your sales tax is up, your debt services is up; everything is up," Crawford said.

Another category is known as financial capability, which Crawford explained refers to sustainability. This category received an 8.3.

"We have aa lot of capacity, a lot of sustainability allowed in our makeup," he said. "We don't have the highest sales tax around. We have no general obligation bond debt. We have capacity to grow and to continue this down the line."

Crawford said this sustainability score might actually be somewhat lower than it could be because of the $8 million saved in the emergency reserve fund.

"I don't count that as part of the ratio, because you can really only use it in an emergency," he said. "That money is there for another reason, but it is there."

Crawford said the city's cash flow is also in a healthy state.

"You're scoring 10s on cashflow," he said. "I usually like to see a government have $2 in current assets for every $1 in current liability. You have $8.57 to a dollar, so over four times what I would consider satisfactory."

He also praised the city's inter period equity, which refers to who is paying for the current services being offered by the city.

"Are we the current citizens paying or are we passing costs onto future generations," he asked. "Here we have an excellent intergenerational equity. We're not passing any costs onto future generations. We're actually charging the current generation not only enough to pay for todays services but to help with tomorrows services too."