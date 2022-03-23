A familiar face returns: Jimmy's Donut and Money's Wok Asian Food opens

For over seven years Jimmy Saul owned and operated Ardmore Donut. Business was successful, but then COVID-19 hit.

"It was a pretty good business, but then COVID hit and things slowed way down," Saul said. "It just got so slow that we had to close."

Upon closing his location in Ardmore, Saul focused all of his attention on running his donut shop in Paul's Valley which remained open, However, Ardmore was never far from his mind, and he knew he wanted to come back. Last week, he did just that.

On Wednesday, March 16, Saul officially opened his new shop, Jimmy's Donut and Money Wok Asian Food at 514 12th Ave., only a few blocks down from his previous location. In addition to the multiple varieties of doughnuts, kolaches, pastries, coffees, and teas, the new restaurant will be branching out in the new future.

"It's going to be a restaurant with Thai food, Vietnamese food and Cambodian food," Saul said. "That's going to be open in maybe a month or two, but right now our focus is on getting this part of the business running smoothly.

Saul said several former customers have already visited at his new business.

"A lot of our customers have told me that the missed us and wanted us back, so we're really happy to be here," he said. "Business has been pretty good so far, and it's been great to see al my customers coming back."

Jimmy's Donut and Money Wok Asian Food is currently open Tuesday through Sunday from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. Once the Asian restaurant portion opens, the hours will be extended into the evening.