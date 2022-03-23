Wilson Police officer fired after admitting to fabricating shooting incident

The Wilson Police Department announced that officer Tyler Skinner was dismissed from the force after he admitted to fabricating a story about getting shot while in the line of duty.

Skinner had initially claimed that he was shot by an unidentified suspect in the early hours of Sunday, Feb. 20. He claimed the shooter shot him at point blank range in the chest, and he was saved by his bulletproof vest.

Wilson Police Chief Kevin Coley said the case was investigated by the Wilson Police Department and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, but the evidence was not lining up with Skinner's story.

On Monday Skinner confessed to making up the story.

Coley said the District Attorney Craig Ladd has been notified about the confession and is awaiting the full report from the OSBI before moving forward with the case. Skinner was immediately dismissed from the department after his confession.