Ardmore City Commission approves 16 plats for new housing addition

The Ardmore City Commission approved the preliminary plats for 16 new lots that will form a new housing addition. The new lots will be located off the 5,000 block of Myall Road and be to the west of the Indian Plains addition currently under construction.

Community Development Director Jessica Scott said the housing addition, currently known as the Tschoepe Addition, will consist of 16 homes spread across three culdesacs.

"This is really exciting news because these lots will be ideal to build homes for middle income families," Scott said. "We just got the results back from the housing study, and one of their biggest recommendations was more homes to fill this particular need. These will big help with that."

Plans for the new addition went before the planning commission on March 10, where it passed unanimously. The resolution was also passed by the city commission unanimously.

All lots fall within the boundaries of current zoning. However it will be the responsibility of the developer to install the streets, sidewalks, streetlights and utilities. Before the final plat is approved all easements and utilities must be approved by the city engineer and planning department.