Career day: High schoolers learn about future options at Ardmore Convention Center

Over 400 high school students from 13 area schools gathered at the Ardmore Convention Center on Wednesday to learn about their options after graduation at a career day event hosted by Plainview High School. Each student was able to attend two sessions with professionals representing a wide range of future career options as well as attend a job fair that featured jobs currently available.

Plainview High School Counselor Karla Pickens said that the students in attendance were primarily juniors with a few seniors. The students had previously filled out an interest inventory that could help steer them in the direction of a possible career in a particular academic "cluster."

"They're going to attend a 30 minute session with a professional set up to talk to them about their particular cluster," Pickens said. "Each student will get to attend two sessions with the professionals, and they'll have one session at the job fair with actual jobs available in the community right now."

The clusters available for students to select included: hospitality, tourism and education; business, finance and marketing; STEM and IT; human services, manufacturing, architecture and construction; the arts, AV technology and communication; health sciences; agriculture; and government, law and police. At the job fair representatives from Ardmore Parks and Recreation, Michelin, Chick-Fil-A, the Dollar Tree warehouse, Lake Murray, Turner Falls and several other employers were there with information about positions currently available. The job fair also included representatives from the military, several Oklahoma colleges and universities, and the Chickasaw and Choctaw Nations.

Pickens said Plainview started this program a few years ago, but it was exclusive to their own school.

"Mrs. Wood, our other counselor, started this about three years ago for our school, and it was a big success," Pickens said. "When we started talking about doing it again this year, we really wanted to branch out and include more schools because not everybody has the same resources. We really wanted share."

She said the school administration as well as the community at large has been very supportive of the new, larger event.

"My administration has stepped up and backed this 100%," Pickens said. "Mr. Stricker, our superintendent, paid for the majority of the convention center. The Ardmore Development Authority pitched it to pay for all the microphone rentals, Then when we started reaching out to the professionals in the community to represent the different career clusters, everybody was incredibly receptive and wanted to help out."

While the majority of the sessions consisted of professionals speaking about and answering questions pertaining to their field, the students who attended the health sciences session got a little bit of hands-on learning. They were able to practice phlebotomy with a dummy arm and even see a pigs lungs inflate during a cardiopulmonary demonstration.

"We wanted to represent what we do in the cardiopulmonary department, so we brought along a pig's heart and lungs because they are closest to human anatomy," said Ashley Schultz, a respiratory therapist with Mercy Hospital Ardmore. "They were either really grossed out or though it was the coolest thing ever!'