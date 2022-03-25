Highway work beginning soon

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation recently awarded two contracts for highway work in Southern Oklahoma at the March 7 meeting of the Oklahoma Transport Commission. Projects will soon be beginning west of Lone Grove and south of Ardmore.

In Carter County, crews will be reconstructing five miles of US-70 between Lone Grove and Wilson. The pavement on the eastbound lanes will be reconstructed, and the newer westbound lanes will be resurfaced. The project will also include a reconstruction of a small bridge structure.

The contract for this project, worth over $18 million, was awarded to the Overland Corporation of Ardmore. Once work begins, the project is expected to take about nine months to complete.

In Love County, crews will be repairing vehicle impact damage to the Campbell Road bridge over I-35, located at mile marker 22, about one mile north of Oswalt Road.

The contract for this project was awarded to B&B Construction Service of Clayton and is worth approximately $28,000. Once work begins, repairs are expected to take approximately two weeks.

Cody Boyd from ODOT Strategic Communications Division said the construction dates are not yet finalized and will be determined after a meeting between ODOT and the contractors. Typically this is sometime within three months of contracts being awarded. A travel advisory will go out prior to any work beginning.