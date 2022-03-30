Reduce, reuse, recycle: Earth First Expo returns to Ardmore on April 23

The words reduce, reuse and recycle are collectively known as the three Rs of the environment, and Southern Oklahoma will get the opportunity to experience all three when the Earth First Expo returns on Saturday, April 23. The event is set to take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Thompson Square and will include recycling options for a number of items, information about sustainability, and eco friendly products from local vendors available for purchase.

Ardmore Beautification Council Executive Director Julie Maher said her organization has been hosting the Earth First Expo for 25 years. The pandemic caused the event to be scaled back to focus exclusively on recycling for the past two year, but several new features will be added for 2022.

"We really want this to have the feeling of an environmental fair," Maher said. "So we're going to have vendors selling sustainable and eco friendly products that can help you reduce household waste. We're also inviting out our local nonprofits to come out and give out information about the work they do. OG&E will be set up with information about how to make your home more energy efficient, and of course, we're taking in all kinds of items for recycling."

Maher said they will be taking tires, household batteries, and electronic items. The public is also invited to bring documents in need of shredding, and any prescription drugs in need of disposal.

"People are especially interested in the tire recycling," Maher said. "Last year we ended up taking in over 900."

Sunshine Industries and the Ardmore Animal Shelter will also be at the event taking donations. Maher said Sunshine Industries will be taking household items such as clothing, functional appliances, or home decorations. These items will then be sold in their thrift store. The animal shelter will be accepting old towels, blankets and sheets as well as items such as pet food, kitty litter, or cleaning supplies.

"This is going to be such a great event, and we're inviting all of Southern Oklahoma to come out," Maher said. "It's a great way to get rid of the clutter around your house in a responsible way while helping out the planet and some great local nonprofits."