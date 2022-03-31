Deadline for voters to change party affiliation today, local elections set for Tuesday

Two important dates for Oklahoma voters are coming up within the next week. Today, Thursday, March 31, marks the deadline for voters to change their party affiliation. Next week on Tuesday, April 5, elections for local offices will be taking place in Ardmore, Healdton and Dickson.

In Oklahoma, voters cannot change their party affiliation between April 1 and August 31 during an even-numbered year. The state has three recognized parties: Democratic, Libertarian and Republican, and voters must be a registered member of a party to vote in that party's primary election.

Voters registered Independent are permitted to participate in a primary election only if a party officially requests its elections be opened to Independent voters. Currently only the Democratic Party allows this.

Anyone who would like to make the change must do so today and may do so online using the OK Voter Portal at https://okvoterportal.okelections.us or may do so by completing a new voter registration application. The applications are available at the Carter County Election Board located at 25 A St. NW, Suite 100 in Ardmore.

"If we receive your request after March 31, we are required by law to hold that request and process it in September," Hall said.

The local elections taking place on Tuesday are nonpartisan and will be open to all registered voters within their respective communities.

In Ardmore, voters will be selecting a city commissioner for Ward 4 which is composed of the city's Southeast area. This seat is currently held by Mayor Sheryl Ellis who will be facing off against challenger C. David McMahon. In Healdton, the at large seat on the city council is up for the vote, and incumbent Randy Welch will be facing challenger Rick Pender. In Dickson, the election will be for one seat on the school board, and incumbent Jamie Herriott will be facing challenger Kegan Pender.