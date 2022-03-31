Coming attractions: Community invited to sneak peak of new performing arts center

On Wednesday morning, Ardmore City Schools invited the public to tour the construction site of the upcoming Jerome Westheimer Center for the Performing Arts on the Ardmore High School campus. Once complete, the facility which broke ground in June 2020 will feature state-of-the-art equipment and seating for 800.

Several students were also given the opportunity to take the tour, and AHS Assistant Fine Arts Director and Band Director Chauvin Aaron said he was thrilled give everyone the opportunity to see the progress being made.

"This has been a great opportunity for the community and our student to see that we're making progress," Aaron said. "One of the things we teach our kids is the importance of making progress, and this building shows that you can start from an empty field and eventually have a fantastic performing arts center. Getting to see it partially done shows everyone the importance of the journey."

While one use for the facility will be hosting various concerts, musicals and assemblies for the school, it will also be able to be rented by the public for a wide range of events.

"I think the only limit with this facility is our imagination," Aaron said. "I really want to see the community utilize everything it has to offer. There could be weddings, banquets, and we're hoping to get professional touring companies to come through with traveling musicals. This facility will be able to support that."

Funding for construction was provided by a $44 million bond issue passed in April 2018 that also included a new gymnasium at Jefferson Elementary, renovations at Ardmore High School and district vehicles. Additional funding came from a $4 million grant from the Westheimer Foundation.

Ardmore Mayor Sheryl Ellis took the tour, and she said the Ardmore voters who passed the bond issue should feel proud of their support.

"This is so important for all of our artistic and musical students, and the excellent facility they will have here to hone their craft will provide them with valuable experience for their lives as adults,' Ellis said. "It's a beautiful building for the city of Ardmore, and I think those who voted for the bond for this building should be more than pleased that we were able to bring such a wonderful facility to the city."

Construction on the facility is expected to be complete in October.