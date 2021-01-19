2021 American Nation Bank Scholarships Available

The Daily Ardmoreite

Applications for the 2021 American Nation Bank Scholarships are now available. The ANB scholarships are a one-year, $1,000 scholarship. American Nation Bank has awarded $287,000 since the scholarship program was implemented in 1995.

ANB awards scholarships to graduating seniors from Ardmore, Comanche, Dickson, Durant, Lone Grove, Plainview, Ringling, Springer and Wilson High Schools in Oklahoma. The ANB scholarships are also awarded for graduating seniors at Keller High School, Keller, and Boswell High School, Saginaw in Texas. Applications are available through each participating high school senior counselor or at any American Nation Bank location. Completed applications must be received by April 2, 2021. Pat McCullough, ANB Oklahoma President said “Education is vital for success, the ANB scholarship program helps recipients in the areas we serve achieve their educational goals. We are proud to help support area students in this way.”