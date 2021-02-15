Shepard named Lions Club Student of the Month for February

The Daily Ardmoreite

Lions Club Student of the Month for February

Skye Shepard’s parents are Shelly Shepard and Scott Shepard. Shepard is a senior at Ardmore High School with a 3.92 GPA. Shepard is involved in Band, Orchestra, Piano, Leaflets, and National Honor Society. Shepard has volunteered at the Soup Kitchen, Animal Shelter, Blood Drive, Veterans Center, and is Student Middle School Band Director. Shepard enjoys playing and listening to music, skateboarding, sewing, crafts, and spending time with family and friends. Shepard’s future plans are to attend ECU and become a member of the ECU Marching Band.