Plainview Preschool pre-enrollment for 2021-2022 deadline nears

At Plainview Primary we offer a structured, full-day, child centered preschool program which allows children to grow and to develop a love for school and a readiness for learning. Since Plainview Primary has been a Great Expectations Model School for seventeen years, children are met with warm acceptance by teachers who model the Great Expectations philosophy and who encourage the development of the Six Pillars of Character: trustworthiness, respect, responsibility, fairness, caring and citizenship. Our goal is to make each child's first school experience a positive one by providing various learning opportunities that form the foundations of future learning success.

A parent or legal guardian living in Plainview district must pre-enroll preschool students only on Friday, April 9 online at www.plainvew.k12.ok.us. There will be a link for “Preschool Pre-enrollment” that will go live at 8. Click it and fill out all information. You will be notified by email as to your enrollment status. A birth certificate, a social security card, an updated shot record and two forms of valid proof of residency in Plainview School District along with a photo ID are required to complete enrollment in August. Shot record requirements are: 4 DTP/DTaP/Td - 3 OPV -1 MMR -3 Hep B -2 Hep A -Varicella

Some examples of valid proof of residency are: current utility bill from residence, current rental agreement or title/deed to property containing the address of the residence. Preschool students must be 4 by September 1, 2021. Please direct any questions to the Plainview Primary office at 223-5757.