Southern Oklahoma Library System to celebrate National Library Outreach Day

Submitted content

The Southern Oklahoma Library System (SOLS) will join communities from across the country in observing National Library Outreach Day on April 7, 2021. Formerly known as National Bookmobile Day, library celebrations will highlight the invaluable role library professionals and libraries continuous play in bringing library services to those in need.

Library outreach services are providing all members of the community with free access to resources and services linking people to the information they need to during this difficult time and beyond. SOLS’ services surpass bricks and mortar, as local library workers continue to adapt and develop innovative ways to deliver library materials and services that transform lives and support lifelong learning.

Whether providing rural communities with internet and library materials through our Digital Bookmobile, or sharing our many educational databases with local schools, our library workers go above and beyond to ensure that marginalized, underserved populations and all community members have access to library services.

“We are especially proud of our recent Digital Bookmobile which travels weekly to remote communities in our service area offering use of resources, free Wi-Fi, and the ability to check out materials,” said Executive Director Gail Oehler.

Celebrated annually during National Library Week, National Library Outreach Day is a national observance sponsored by the American Library Association (ALA), the Association of Bookmobile and Outreach Services (ABOS), the Association for Rural & Small Libraries (ARSL). It is a time highlight outreach services and for library advocates to make their support known—through thanking library staff, writing a letter or e-mail to their libraries, or voicing their support to community leaders.

For more information on the Southern Oklahoma Library System and the services provided, visit www.southernoklibrarysystem.org, or one of our eight library branches: Champion Public Library – Ardmore (601 Railway Express), Atoka County Library (279 East A Street), Davis Public Library (209 E. Benton), Healdton Community Library (554 S. 4th), Johnston County Library (116 W. Main, Tishomingo), Love County Library (500 South Hwy. 77, Marietta), Parker Memorial Library (500 West Broadway, Sulphur), and Wilson Public Library (1087 U.S. Hwy. 70-A).

The Southern Oklahoma Library System is a 2021 ONE Award Finalist!