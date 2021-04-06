Rivera named Rotary Club Student of the Month for April

Submitted content

Jose Rivera is the son of Jose and Maria Rivera. He is a senior at Ardmore High School where he maintains a 3.65 GPA. Rivera is concurrently enrolled at Southern Tech in HVAC. He is involved in Ardmore Varsity Soccer and National Technical Honor Society. Rivera has worked in fast food as well as construction and remodeling. In his spare time, he enjoys playing video games, watching movies, and playing soccer with his friends. Rivera plans to pursue a career in HVAC technology by becoming a certified technician.