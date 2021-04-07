Dery named Kiwanis Club Student of the Month for April

Submitted content

Alyssa Dery is the daughter of Brad and Stephanie Dery. She is a senior at Ardmore High School where she maintains a 3.63 GPA. Dery is a part of the AHS Show Choir, leadership, student council, is senior class president, and has been a band aide for the last two years. She is an All State Honor Choir, All District Honor Choir, and received superior rating on solos at state. In her spare time, she likes to sing and spend time with the people she loves. Dery wants to be a high school biology teacher.