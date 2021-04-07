Wilkins named Rotary Club Student of the Month for March

Submitted content

Paige Wilkins is the daughter of Loreto and Christina Martinez. She is a senior at Ardmore High School where she maintains a 3.82 GPA. Wilkins is involved in Ardmore Band (Pride of Ardmore), Ardmore Show Choir (The Group), Ardmore Drama (The Act), FCCLA, and National Honor Society. She is a three-time All State Choir, All District Choir three times, All District band twice, Regionals Drama three times, State Drama once, multiple superiors at solo and ensemble contest for choir, and Sophomore of the Year in Drama. Wilkins was co-section leader of the Clarinets her sophomore year. She has worked at Dairy Queen for four months and is currently employed at Walmart. Wilkins loves to read, watch anime, play overwatch, sing, and play clarinet. She enjoys sleeping and relaxing on her days off, but when she’s at work she gives it her all. Wilkins plans to attend Oklahoma University in the fall and double major in Vocal Performance and Biology/Premed.